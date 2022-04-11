Texas stays put at No. 7 in latest D1Baseball top 25

Cj Mumme
·1 min read

Texas remains at No. 7 in D1Baseball’s top 25 rankings after a 3-1 week that included a top 25 series victory over TCU.

Pete Hansen set the tone for the weekend set with a complete game, two-hit shutout against the Frogs on Friday night. Texas dropped game two of the series but was able to bounce back to clinch the series on Sunday.

Here is a full look at D1Baseball’s latest top 25:

  1. Tennessee

  2. Miami

  3. Oregon State

  4. Texas Tech

  5. Oklahoma State

  6. Arkansas

  7. Texas

  8. Virginia

  9. Louisville

  10. Notre Dame

  11. Southern Miss

  12. UCLA

  13. Georgia

  14. Gonzaga

  15. LSU

  16. Dallas Baptist

  17. Auburn

  18. Connecticut

  19. Texas State

  20. Arizona

  21. Virginia Tech

  22. Stanford

  23. Florida

  24. Alabama

  25. Ole Miss

The Big 12 is the only conference in the country with three teams in the top seven. TCU and West Virginia are just on the outside looking in of the top 25.

