Texas stays put at No. 6 in US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 3

Texas didn’t see any movement in the US LBM Coaches Poll this week after defeating Wyoming 31-10.

In fact, there wasn’t any movement in the Coaches Poll for the top eight teams in the country. Notre Dame and Utah snuck into the Top 10 this week, while Kansas State dropped out of the Top 25.

Texas and Oklahoma are now the only two Big 12 programs ranked.

Here’s a look at the full US LBM Coaches Poll:

Schools Dropped Out

No. 15 Kansas State.

Others Receiving Votes

Kansas State 114; Missouri 44; Fresno State 43; Florida 41; Kentucky 28; Texas Christian 26; Maryland 19; Kansas 17; Auburn 16; Texas A&M 11; Syracuse 10; Air Force 9; Tulane 7; Central Florida 5; Wyoming 3; Ohio 3; James Madison 3; Wake Forest 2; Louisville 2; Memphis 1; Brigham Young 1; Arkansas 1.

