Texas stays put at No. 20 in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Cami Griffin
·2 min read

Texas basketball has suffered with consistency issues all season.

Those struggles continued last week, as the Longhorns were able to pull off an impressive win over No. 8 Kansas, then got embarrassed on the road to No. 10 Baylor.

While each of those two Big 12 foes climbed the rankings this week, Texas stayed put at No. 20. Next up on the schedule for the Horns are two critical conference games: on the road against Oklahoma on Feb. 15 then at home vs. Texas Tech on Feb. 19.

Here’s a full look at the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Gonzaga

21-2

798 (30)

2

Auburn

23-2

734 (2)

3

Kentucky

21-4

731

+1

4

Arizona

22-2

725

+1

5

Duke

21-4

631

+1

6

Kansas

20-4

603

+2

7

Purdue

22-4

596

-4

8

Baylor

21-4

583

+2

9

Providence

21-2

577

+2

10

Villanova

19-6

475

+5

11

Texas Tech

19-6

451

-2

12

Illinois

18-6

441

+1

13

Tennessee

18-6

360

+5

14

UCLA

14-5

358

-2

15

Houston

20-4

351

-8

16

Wisconsin

19-5

328

-2

17

USC

21-4

288

+4

18

Ohio State

15-6

278

-2

19

Michigan St

18-6

244

-2

20

Texas

18-7

170

21

Murray St

24-2

105

+3

22

Wyoming

21-3

94

+4

23

Marquette

16-9

87

-4

24

Connecticut

17-7

68

-1

24

Arkansas

19-6

68

+6

Schools Dropped Out

No. 22 Saint Mary’s; No. 25 Wake Forest

Others Receiving Votes

Alabama 55; Saint Mary’s 45; Colorado St. 33; Xavier 20; Notre Dame 18; Wake Forest 16; Miami-Florida 14; Louisiana State 8; Southern Methodist 7; Loyola-Chicago 7; Seton Hall 6; Rutgers 6; Boise St. 6; Davidson 4; San Francisco 3; North Carolina 2; Iowa State 2; Iowa 2; Texas Christian 1; Missouri St. 1

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Recommended Stories