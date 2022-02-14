Texas stays put at No. 20 in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
Texas basketball has suffered with consistency issues all season.
Those struggles continued last week, as the Longhorns were able to pull off an impressive win over No. 8 Kansas, then got embarrassed on the road to No. 10 Baylor.
While each of those two Big 12 foes climbed the rankings this week, Texas stayed put at No. 20. Next up on the schedule for the Horns are two critical conference games: on the road against Oklahoma on Feb. 15 then at home vs. Texas Tech on Feb. 19.
Here’s a full look at the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Gonzaga
21-2
798 (30)
–
2
Auburn
23-2
734 (2)
–
3
Kentucky
21-4
731
+1
4
Arizona
22-2
725
+1
5
Duke
21-4
631
+1
6
Kansas
20-4
603
+2
7
Purdue
22-4
596
-4
8
Baylor
21-4
583
+2
9
Providence
21-2
577
+2
10
Villanova
19-6
475
+5
11
Texas Tech
19-6
451
-2
12
Illinois
18-6
441
+1
13
Tennessee
18-6
360
+5
14
UCLA
14-5
358
-2
15
Houston
20-4
351
-8
16
Wisconsin
19-5
328
-2
17
USC
21-4
288
+4
18
Ohio State
15-6
278
-2
19
Michigan St
18-6
244
-2
20
Texas
18-7
170
–
21
Murray St
24-2
105
+3
22
Wyoming
21-3
94
+4
23
Marquette
16-9
87
-4
24
Connecticut
17-7
68
-1
24
Arkansas
19-6
68
+6
Schools Dropped Out
No. 22 Saint Mary’s; No. 25 Wake Forest
Others Receiving Votes
Alabama 55; Saint Mary’s 45; Colorado St. 33; Xavier 20; Notre Dame 18; Wake Forest 16; Miami-Florida 14; Louisiana State 8; Southern Methodist 7; Loyola-Chicago 7; Seton Hall 6; Rutgers 6; Boise St. 6; Davidson 4; San Francisco 3; North Carolina 2; Iowa State 2; Iowa 2; Texas Christian 1; Missouri St. 1
Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.