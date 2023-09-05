Texas stays put at No. 11 in AP Poll after Week 1
Texas stayed put at No. 11 in the AP Poll after Week 1.
The Longhorns got off to a slow start against Rice but ultimately separated from the Owls in the second half to win 37-10. Texas’ defense was the highlight of the day, forcing three turnovers and getting consistent pressure on quarterback JT Daniels.
Other teams across the country had more convincing wins. For the Big 12 in particular, Oklahoma dominated Arkansas State 73-0. The win saw the Sooners climb two spots in the AP Poll to No. 18. Kansas State is the only other Big 12 program ranked this week.
Here’s a full look at the AP Poll after Week 1.
Georgia
Michigan
Alabama
Florida State
Ohio State
USC
Penn State
Washington
Tennessee
Notre Dame
Texas
Utah
Oregon
LSU
Kansas State
Oregon State
North Carolina
Oklahoma
Wisconsin
Ole Miss
Duke
Colorado
Texas A&M
Tulane
Clemson
Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.