Texas stays put at No. 11 in AP Poll after Week 1

Cami Griffin
·1 min read

Texas stayed put at No. 11 in the AP Poll after Week 1.

The Longhorns got off to a slow start against Rice but ultimately separated from the Owls in the second half to win 37-10. Texas’ defense was the highlight of the day, forcing three turnovers and getting consistent pressure on quarterback JT Daniels.

Other teams across the country had more convincing wins. For the Big 12 in particular, Oklahoma dominated Arkansas State 73-0. The win saw the Sooners climb two spots in the AP Poll to No. 18. Kansas State is the only other Big 12 program ranked this week.

Here’s a full look at the AP Poll after Week 1.

  1. Georgia

  2. Michigan

  3. Alabama

  4. Florida State

  5. Ohio State

  6. USC

  7. Penn State

  8. Washington

  9. Tennessee

  10. Notre Dame

  11. Texas

  12. Utah

  13. Oregon

  14. LSU

  15. Kansas State

  16. Oregon State

  17. North Carolina

  18. Oklahoma

  19. Wisconsin

  20. Ole Miss

  21. Duke

  22. Colorado

  23. Texas A&M

  24. Tulane

  25. Clemson

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire