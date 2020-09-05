Texas State's Jeremiah Haydel channels Odell Beckham Jr. with incredible one-handed TD catch

Week 1 of the college football season may be light on games this year, but Texas State receiver Jeremiah Haydel made sure a highlight from it will be played all season long.

Late in the first half of his team’s opener against SMU, Haydel hauled in a remarkable one-handed touchdown catch to tie the score at 14-14 just before halftime. Haydel was tightly covered by SMU’s Ar’mani Johnson, but fought through contact and did his best Odell Beckham Jr. impression while staying inbounds.

Watch this:

Haydel had to fully extend to catch the pass from Brady McBride with one hand, and managed to have his backside land inbounds while he completed the process of the catch.

If you watch closely, Johnson nearly got a hand on the pass from McBride, but Haydel managed to keep his focus on the ball and make an incredible catch.

The McBride-to-Haydel connection tied the game at 14-14 going into halftime, a bit of a surprise considering SMU was more than a three-touchdown favorite. SMU is coming off a 10-win season while Texas State went just 3-9 in 2019, Jake Spavital’s first season as head coach.

If the Bobcats can pull off the upset, it would mark a tremendous start to Year 2 of the Spavital era in San Marcos.

