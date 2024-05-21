Texas State's Bobcat Stadium to be renamed as part of $23M partnership with UFCU

Texas State University and University Federal Credit Union have signed a multitiered agreement that will see the university's stadium rebranded as UFCU Stadium and expand UFCU's 11-year relationship across the Texas State campus.

It's the largest corporate naming rights deal for a football stadium in the Sun Belt Conference and one of the largest in Texas overall. The deal is a 15-year, $23 million partnership.

New Texas State head football coach G.J. Kinne, center, stands next to Bobcats athletic director Don Coryell, left, and Texas State President Kelly Damphousse during Kinne's introductory press conference Wednesday in San Marcos on Dec. 7, 2022.

However, the partnership isn't just about renaming the stadium. It also means that UFCU will become the official credit union of Texas State University, open a full-service branch within Texas State's Lyndon B. Johnson Student Center in the fall of 2024, and offer financial and banking counseling services to students, faculty and staff.

"Texas State is excited to take our long-time partnership with UFCU to this next level," Texas State President Kelly Damphousse said. "As Texas institutions, we share a commitment to serve our state and to increase access to opportunity, education, and growth. This announcement is just the beginning to a relationship that will benefit our students, our university, and the larger community."

The Bobcats are coming off perhaps their best season in program history. Coach G.J. Kinn led his team to their first-ever bowl game win along with an 8-5 record. They also had their best attendance ever, bringing in 127,102 fans — a 21 percent increase from the previous season.

