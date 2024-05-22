Texas State, UFCU ink multi-million dollar football stadium naming rights deal

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the next 15 years, Texas State won’t play football at Bobcat Stadium.

Texas State and University Federal Credit Union signed a 15-year, $23 million naming rights deal to rebrand the Bobcats’ home stadium in San Marcos as UFCU Stadium. It’s the largest corporate naming rights sponsorship in the Sun Belt Conference, according to the university.

“Texas State is excited to take our long-time partnership with UFCU to this next level,” said Texas State president Kelly Damphousse. “This announcement is just the beginning of a relationship that will benefit our students, our university, and the larger community.”

The agreement also makes UFCU the official credit union of Texas State and a full-service branch will open in the Lyndon B. Johnson Student Center on campus in Fall 2024.

In their first season under head coach GJ Kinne, the Bobcats put together one of the best seasons in school history with an 8-5 record and the program’s first-ever bowl victory. The Bobcats beat Rice 45-21 in the SERVPRO First Responders Bowl in Dallas.

With the success came the best attendance in program history. More than 127,000 went through the turnstiles in 2023, a 21% increase from the 2022 season.

The facility is also getting a $37 million renovation including a performance center and a weight room.

Texas State begins the season Aug. 31 at UFCU Stadium against Lamar.

