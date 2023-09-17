Texas State sends a harsh message to Jackson State football. Here's what it must do now

There had to be an underlying message to Jackson State from FBS member Texas State in its 77-34 victory Saturday at San Marcos, Texas.

The game was chippy throughout. First-year Bobcats coach G.J. Kinne seemed to be attempting to break 400 yards rushing and 700 yards total offense and to hang 80 points on the Tigers.

Texas State continued to pour it on

Even with the game well in hand and less than a minute remaining, Kinne kept running the ball instead of having his offense go into victory formation. Texas State (2-1) scored with less than 30 seconds left, but the touchdown was called back because of a penalty. The score would have given the Bobcats 84 points and more than 400 yards rushing. After the penalty, Texas State took a knee to finished with 399 yards rushing and 684 yards total offense.

T.C. Taylor will have to keep morale high

Jackson State (2-2) did some things right during the game, particularly not quitting and continuing to play hard. The Tigers had 400 yards total offense. JSU discovered another running back in Ahmad Miller, who carried 13 times for 98 yards. He could be paired with Irv Mulligan, who ran harder than his 44 yards showed and scored two touchdowns.

Those are the things he must emphasize as the Tigers prepare for a stretch of six SWAC games in weeks. The gauntlet begins at 6 p.m. Saturday against Bethune-Cookman.

Defense and special teams were destroyed

Jackson State's defense did not force Texas State to punt once. There is not a silver lining when Jackson State gives up 684 yards on defense. Texas State exposed JSU, running the ball for 399 yards with eight rushing touchdowns. Texas State receivers had 285 yards with three touchdowns. One bright spot for the Tigers: Tim Steward had an interception.

Special teams fared no better. JSU gave up 183 yards on six kickoffs, a 30.5 -yard average. Texas State's Kole Wilson changed the momentum of the game with his 69-yard return to the JSU 25-yard line to set up a touchdown that turned an eight-point game into a 15-pointer. All of those returns set up touchdowns for Texas State. The Bobcats' average starting position was its own 48 -yard line.

