Texas State seeks 5-1 start behind Ismail Mahdi's strong start to the season

SAN MARCOS — Texas State is riding a three-game winning streak for the first time in 10 years despite letting a 32-point lead slip last week. After leading Southern Miss 42-10 at halftime, the Eagles scored 26 unanswered points to make it a six-point game in the fourth quarter.

The Bobcats found the end zone one last time to win 50-36 and hold off the comeback. Head coach G.J. Kinne admitted on Tuesday that he let his foot off the gas somewhat in the second half, but said he did it to preserve his players after what he thought was a healthy lead.

“We probably weren’t as aggressive as we usually are,” Kinne said. “We’re trying to keep guys healthy. It is what it is. We felt like the lead was in hand. Obviously we won. If us being ahead by that many points and having teams coming back is my biggest problem, I promise you I’ll be alright. I can handle that next time.”

Bobcats are relatively healthy

Kinne didn’t report any new injuries and added that his team “is probably the healthiest we’ve been coming out of a game, which is good because we desperately needed it.”

Receiver Beau Corrales, tight end Konner Fox and defensive end Jordan Revels practiced on Tuesday after being held out against Southern Miss. All three are game-time decisions when the Bobcats go on the road to face Louisiana on Saturday. Defensive tackle Myron Warren played after missing the previous game.

Defensive tackle Kameron Washington, who missed the last two games, has been ruled out for the season, Kinne said. He joins running backs Lincoln Pare, Josh Berry, and safeties Tory Spears and Darius Jackson as players out for the season.

Next up: the Ragin' Cajuns

“Now everything is on to Lafayette,” Kinne said. “Getting ready for those guys. Had a good (Tuesday) practice and guys are locked in, ready to go.”

Texas State running back Ismail Mahdi was named the Hornung Award's national player of the week after amassing 316 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns against Southern Miss. Mahdi scored three rushing touchdowns and returned the opening kickoff 100 yards.

Mahdi, one of 13 FCS transfers added in the offseason, came from Houston Christian and even played against Incarnate Word last year when Kinne was the IWU coach. Even though Kinne’s Cardinals beat Mahdi’s Huskies 73-20, Kinne had taken notice of Mahdi earlier that season when Mahdi registered 267 all-purpose yards and scored two touchdowns in his collegiate debut as a freshman against Northern Colorado.

“I remember him winning (Southland Conference offensive player of the week) at Houston Christian,” Kinne said. “That was kind of the first time I knew who he was, and then coach (Will) Bryant, our tight ends coach, he was at Allen High School when (Mahdi) was at Plano East and they played each other. (Bryant) was like, ‘(Mahdi) is real electric.’

“So when he entered the portal — I’m always looking for those guys that score in one play," Kinne continued. "You can just see it in his film. I knew what type of talent was around him and he was just still able to make explosive plays. Obviously I’m not afraid to bring FCS players. I knew the talent was there, I knew the twitch was there. I thought that was something we needed on offense. We need guys that can score in one play. When we’re at our best, that’s what we have.”

Mahdi, who moved to Texas from Kenya when he was a child, leads the Bobcats and is fifth in the Sun Belt in rushing yards with 488 (9.8 yards per carry). In five games, he has nine touchdowns — seven rushing, one receiving and one return.

“He fits the system really well,” Kinne said. “After I got to know him, I’d call him and recruit him a little bit, and he’s just an unbelievable kid. An unbelievable story. Very grateful when he got here. He’s looking around like we’re the Dallas Cowboys.”

Saturday's game

Texas State (4-1, 1-0) at Louisiana (3-2, 0-1), 2:30 p.m., Cajun Field in Lafayette, La., ESPNU

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas State football's Ismail Mahdi has mirrored team's strong start