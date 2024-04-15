Texas State Rebounds to Take Series Finale from Louisiana

SAN MARCOS, Texas – The 21st-ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team had its unbeaten start in Sun Belt play and season-high 11-game win streak snapped on Sunday, April 14 as No. 22 Texas State posted a 5-0 win at Bobcat Softball Stadium in San Marcos, Texas in the series finale.

The Bobcats (33-12, 10-5 SBC) were the beneficiary of a pair of two-run doubles in the second inning and backed it up with seven innings of four-hit scoreless softball pitched by Jessica Mullins.

Louisiana (29-14, 14-1 SBC) had multiple scoring threats turned away by plays the Bobcats made. A relay throw home in the first inning prevented a Ragin’ Cajuns tally and on three different occasions Mullins pitched her way out of two-on, no-outs situations.

The loss spoiled the Cajuns attempt at back-to-back season series sweeps of the Bobcats for the first time since they joined the SBC in 2014. Texas State picked up its first win in the series since April 2022, also a series finale contest in San Marcos.

Kat Zarate and Megan Kelnar went back-to-back with the doubles after the bases were loaded against Sam Landry in the second, breaking the game open. Zarate later added a solo home run in the sixth to give her a game-high three RBI.

After the doubles, Chloe Riassetto (2.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 K) settled in and held the Bobcats at four runs through the fourth inning. Landry (3.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 1 K) re-entered in the fifth and gave the offense a chance, the lone miscue in her second stint a two-out homer in the sixth (Zarate).

Laney Credeur (eight games), Maddie Hayden (six games), Cecilia Vasquez (four games) and Alexa Langeliers (three games) all extended hitting streaks.

The Ragin’ Cajuns lost for just the second time in the past 22 games dating back to March 3. UL was shutout for the first time in SBC play and first time since March 2 at Oklahoma.

Louisiana, which had won the series with shutout victories of its own on Friday and Saturday, now holds a 51-9 edge in the all-time series with Texas State (24-6 in SBC regular season games).

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

No. 21 Louisiana heads into to the first of back-to-back five game weeks on the upcoming schedule.

The first stretch starts with a road trip to Baton Rouge to meet No. 6 LSU on Tuesday, April 16 followed by a return to Lamson Park for a home midweek with Nicholls on Wednesday, April 17 and three-game SBC series against Southern Miss (April 19-21).

Both midweek games (LSU, Nicholls) begin at 6:00 p.m., while game times for the USM series are set for 6:00 p.m. (Friday), 4:00 p.m. (Saturday) and 12:00 p.m. (Sunday).

