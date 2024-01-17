Texas State quarterback in transfer portal
Fresh of the 8-5 season capped by the Bobcats first ever bowl game and win, star quarterback TJ Finley is headed out and hits the transfer portal.
Dalton Del Don breaks down the players who finished the NFL season on a high note, and whether to buy into them in 2024 drafts.
He called his new boss neither “Robert” nor Mr. Kraft. “I call him ‘Young Thundercat’ because he has a young heart,” said Mayo, who cracked jokes with Kraft on multiple instances.
If he remains with the Pacers, Siakam projects to join Tyrese Halliburton and Myles Turner as part of Indiana's core.
Baby steps haven’t worked, and the Falcons have a chance to make a huge splash with their next hire.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill recaps a fun night of NBA basketball, discusses rumors about a big trade brewing and tells fans which games to watch this week.
The Lions' offense vs. the Bucs' defense is the show here, especially for throwback fans who love to watch physical football. The quarterback duel is the side story.
"We need to think together about how to offer the best possible solution," the French captain said.
There are four intriguing matchups for the divisional round.
Tagovailoa had entered the transfer portal in the hopes of continuing his college football career at a new school.
It's the kind of game that could change the trajectory of the season for either team.
Which quarterback would you pick for the rest of the playoffs?
Pete Carroll spoke directly with the ownership about coaches when he was at the helm.
The Eagles have been quick to part with coaches in the past, even after recent success. After Philly's stunning, late-season collapse, anything is on the table.
The Cowboys need a better coach, a better playoff coach. Bill Belichick just happens to be both.
Are you ready to cut bait? When making additions to amp up your roster, consider saying goodbye to these five players.
Charles McDonald is joined by Nate Tice to give their thoughts on Super Wild Card Weekend before ranking the top four remaining offensive and defensive units in the NFL playoffs ahead of the Divisional Round. Charles and Nate start off with their thoughts on last weekend's games, including what's wrong with the Philadelphia Eagles and what's next for QB Jalen Hurts, what happened to the Dallas Cowboys and how much Dak Prescott is to blame and Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers coming alive. Next, Charles gives his thoughts on the rumors that Bill Belichick could be the next head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, and why Arthur Blank seems so set on bringing in the legendary head coach. Charles and Nate spend the second half of the show ranking the top offenses and defenses left in the playoffs. Things are more clear-cut on defense, as both agree on the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Offense is where things get tough, as almost every team has an argument, but the duo agree that the San Francisco 49ers are the top unit and disagree from there.
Let’s take a look at some contenders — in no particular order — who could be All-Stars for the first time.
Brennan has led San Jose State to three bowl games over the past four seasons.
Twenty-four consecutive NCAA tournament bids is college basketball’s third-longest active streak, behind only Kansas and Michigan State.
Draymond Green missed 16 games after striking Jusuf Nurkić in the head last month, which led to his second suspension this season.