Texas State notebook: Bobcats hit recruiting trail during bye week

SAN MARCOS — With a bye on the football schedule, Texas State isn’t busy on the field this week, so the coaching staff is busy on the recruiting trail. The Bobcats have 16 high school pledges for the 2024 class, but the focus is shifting to the junior college ranks.

“Recruiting has been a big main focus,” coach G.J. Kinne said. “We’re (junior college) heavy right now as far as recruiting. Obviously, we’re always focused on high school kids, and we have a few commits there, so I feel pretty good about that. The portal isn’t open yet, so we’re really focused on those (junior college recruits).

“It’s easy to go down to San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, but to get to Kansas, Iowa, California, Mississippi is hard to do if it’s not a bye week. We’re hitting the jucos pretty heavy this week and getting some good information from our coaching staff.”

The transfer portal window will be open Dec. 4 to Jan. 2 and in the spring on April 16-30. Texas State signed 53 players for the 2023 class — seven high schoolers, seven juco players and 39 transfers. This class won’t feature as many transfers, with Kinne saying, “We need some youth. We need those developmental bodies.”

“We have to go to high school heavy this class, to a certain extent,” Kinne said. “Obviously, when you first get the job, you don’t want to take a guy to just take a guy, so we were very selective with the high schoolers we took in the first class. There were so many guys that left the program that were starters and good players, we had to replace those guys with portal guys. … It’s just the little things that the high school kids bring to the table. Especially the Texas high school kids — they are just different.”

Kinne said he has a “ton” of offensive players set to return next year, so the focus has been primarily on the defense. Nine of Texas State’s 16 pledges are on defense, including Kennedale safety Fredrick Dotie, who announced his commitment Sunday after withdrawing his pledge to North Texas earlier that day.

Dotie is one of three pledges who flipped commitments from other schools to Texas State during this season, along with Broken Arrow tight end Derrick Osmond (Tulsa) and Conroe safety Tice Williams (Boise State). The main reason for the increase in interest for Texas State (5-2) has been winning, according to Kinne.

“I think it’s important; just like we’ve talked about before, winning in year one is important,” he said. “It helps your recruiting. It really does. You see guys that maybe weren’t that interested in Texas State six months ago are now interested in Texas State. That part is good to see.”

Watch list season: Kinne was added to the Bear Bryant Award watch list for coach of the year Tuesday, and TJ Finley was named to the Manning Award watch list for quarterback of the year. Finley has thrown for 1,941 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Volleyball: Texas State (12-7, 5-3 Sun Belt) swept a road series at Southern Miss last weekend 3-1 Friday and 3-0 Saturday. The Bobcats are back home this weekend for matches with South Alabama on Friday night and at noon Saturday.

Soccer: Texas State (8-5-3, 3-2-3) tied James Madison 0-0 Oct. 13 and beat Old Dominion 2-1 Thursday. The Bobcats will visit South Alabama at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Baseball: Texas State will host TCU on Saturday for a fall ball scrimmage.

