Texas State looks to bounce back after first loss of season, to host its home opener

Texas State cornerback Joshua Eaton breaks up a pass during last Saturday's 20-13 loss at UTSA. The Bobcats host Jackson State this week in their home opener at Bobcat Stadium.

SAN MARCOS — With a few days to reflect on Texas State’s first loss of the season, 20-13 at UTSA on Saturday, Bobcats coach G.J. Kinne is still licking his wounds but with a newfound respect for his opponent.

“That one hurt,” Kinne said Tuesday. “(UTSA is) a really good team. After watching the film, we just didn’t execute enough. I thought the defense played really well at times. They played too many snaps, but I thought they played pretty well.

“I think (UTSA quarterback) Frank Harris, he just has that 'it' factor, man. Really good player. Those guys really rallied around him. He put his body on the line for his teammates, his coaches and for that university. He’s a special player and I just have a lot of respect for him and what he did.”

Losing as a head coach isn’t commonplace for Kinne, who is now 13-3 overall at the helm with a 12-2 record at Incarnate Word last year. He related this game with his first and only other regular-season loss, a 41-35 game at Southeastern Louisiana in the fourth game last season.

“Reminded me a lot of last year when we played (Southeastern Louisiana) in week four,” Kinne said. “We went out there and for whatever reason it didn’t feel right and they got one on us. Sometimes it’s good to get punched in the mouth, and how you respond shows some of your deficiencies, some of the things that you need to focus on. The good thing is: we’ve got the right coaches and the right players. We've just got to go out there and do it.”

Realigning the Bobcats' focus before the first home game against Jackson State on Saturday has been the goal this week. Replicating the same success after a loss last season will take more repetitions at practice and better execution in the games, Kinne said.

“We just have to get better,“ he said. “That started today. Got back on the field today and focused on the execution part. I thought we got better today, but thankfully we have another practice tomorrow. … If you look at week one, how we executed and how clean the game was, it was night and day compared to Saturday. Some of that has to do with some things out of our control.”

Some of the things out of his control are injuries. Six players exited with injuries, including left tackle and team captain Nash Jones, who left in the second quarter and didn’t return. Jones is out this week and a timetable for his return wasn’t given, but Kinne is optimistic he’ll return this season.

“Nash will probably be out for a little bit. It’s one of those deals where we’ve got a lot of faith in the guys that are playing for him," he said. "… He’s so tough. I think he might be back sooner than we think just because of the way he’s built and the way he’s wired.”

After starting the first game against Baylor, tight end Konner Fox didn’t play last week and is a game-time decision this week. Receivers Beau Corrales and Langston Anderson practiced Tuesday and are both set to make their Texas State debuts this week. Defensive linemen Sam Latham, Tavian Coleman, Christian Rorie and linebacker Dan Foster Jr. are all expected to play after exiting the UTSA game.

Saturday's game

Jackson State (2-1) at Texas State (1-1), 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas State football wants to bounce back from first loss this week