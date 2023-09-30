Texas State hopes to ride strong start to season and earn win in Sun Belt opener

SAN MARCOS — Texas State jumps into Sun Belt action this weekend against a team with an opposite record but a similar head coach.

Texas State's G.J. Kinne and Southern Miss' Will Hall each pointed out the similarities between them — both played for their fathers in high school; both were quarterbacks in high school, college and at the professional level; and both take pride in coaching in their home state.

“Very similar to us,” Hall said. “A kid whose dad, Coach Kinne, his dad was a high school coach in Texas, so he knows Texas. He’s been able to come in and get some portal guys from Texas, similar to what we’ve done here.

“We kind of gravitated towards each other” at the Sun Belt spring meeting, Kinne said. “We kind of struck a relationship up, and we’re very similar in a lot of ways. I think he’s a really good coach and a great person. He’s got those guys playing really hard and really well. It will be good to see him before and after the game.”

The Bobcats (3-1) are favored by 5½ points despite losing on homecoming to the Eagles last season. It was the first meeting between the two programs since the Eagles (1-3) joined the Sun Belt along with Marshall, Old Dominion and James Madison before the 2022 season.

“Good football team,” Hall said about Texas State. “You know, they were a good football team last year, too. They lost three close games — one score to us (20-14) on basically a Hail Mary, one score to Troy (17-14) and one score to (Louisiana-) Monroe (31-30). You flip those games, they’re in a bowl game.”

These are not your 2022 Bobcats

Two major differences for Texas State since last year are the hiring of Kinne as head coach and the 53-player class he added. The Bobcats averaged 21 points last season, but now they are leading the Sun Belt and No. 13 nationally in scoring at 41.75 points per game.

The catalyst for that offense has been quarterback TJ Finley. The Auburn transfer is second in the Sun Belt in passing yards with 1,055 and tied for second in passing touchdowns with eight.

“I remember (Finley) in high school,” Hall said. “Really big kid. He’ll be the biggest kid on the field. Really big guy, great, strong arm. He can throw it from here to Columbia. Coach Kinne has done a good job of getting him to play so well.”

Coach: Southern Miss 'another layer of difficulty'

While Southern Miss’ offense is 11th in the Sun Belt in scoring at 23.3, Kinne still recognizes the weapons in Hall’s arsenal: a strong running game featuring Frank Gore Jr.; a big offensive line; and a Clemson transfer at quarterback, Billy Wiles, who's starting to get acclimated.

“It all starts with their running backs,” Kinne said. “I think they are talented, headlined by Frank Gore Jr. I think he’s a stud. Their O-line is big. We’re alike when it comes to that. We like big guys, and you can tell (Hall) does as well. …You can see every week that the experience (Wiles) is gaining is valuable for him. He’s getting better each week. He’s got the talent. He’s being coached well.

"This is a really good opponent," Kinne said. "A conference opponent on the road. Just adds another layer of difficulty.”

Although its defense is allowing 36 points per game, Southern Miss' front seven has remained active with nine sacks and 19 tackles for a loss in four games.

“I think their defensive line is big, athletic, and they have a lot of twitch to them,” Kinne said. “Their linebackers are big; the back end has length. They are big, athletic, and they play well together. Really well-coached. It’s going to be quite the challenge; it really is. I would say they are physically one of the best, if not the best, teams we will play when it comes to that.”

Saturday's game

Texas State (3-1, 0-0) at Southern Mississippi (1-3, 0-1), 6 p.m., M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss., ESPN+

