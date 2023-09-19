Texas State was happy to play 75 different players in its 77-34 blowout of Jackson State

Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne said one of the biggest positives out of last Saturday's 77-34 win over Jackson State was that it gave the Bobcats a chance to evaluate dozens of its new players in action. In all, 75 different players saw game action.

SAN MARCOS — Even after his offense scored 77 points, G.J. Kinne wasn’t fully satisfied with Texas State’s performance against Jackson State on Saturday: the defense gave up 34 points, the team gave up 100 yards in penalties and the offense threw its first interception of the season.

“On both sides of the ball and on special teams, there are things we can clean up and do a better job of,” Kinne said Tuesday in his weekly media conference. “I think we left a couple touchdowns out there on offense. Defensively, they just have to do their job. I tell them that every day.”

It wasn’t flawless, but it was a critical blowout win that allowed a team with 71 new players to evaluate its depth. In all, 75 different players saw the field for the Bobcats with most of the starters resting the second half after racking up a 56-20 lead.

“That was nice to see,” Kinne said. “The first two weeks, we weren’t able to do that in the games that we were playing and the opponents that we were playing. I challenged them all week to jump on them early so guys could play. Who knows what that thing looks like if we don’t jump on them early and all that. It was great to see a lot of guys play and get a lot of evaluation on a bunch of guys. There will be a number of those guys that will play this week again.”

Texas State quarterback Malik Hornsby, who transferred in from Arkansas and is the Bobcats' backup quarterback, got his first extensive playing time in last Saturday's 77-34 win over Jackson State.

One of those players could be quarterback Malik Hornsby, who got his first action after transferring in from Arkansas. He played most of the second half, gaining 131 yards on 10 carries and scoring twice, but he also threw an interception and completed 2-of-4 passes for 34 yards.

Although he's unlikely to supplant starter TJ Finley — who has six touchdown passes, three rushing scores, no interceptions and 760 passing yards in three games — Hornsby’s undeniable athleticism may have earned him more reps in the future.

"Malik gets in there and he’s not like your usual backup quarterback,” Kinne said. “It was really good to see him go out there and perform. That dude just loves football. I’ve made an example of Malik multiple times in our team meeting. That dude has a great attitude every day. He loves football. He’s tough. That’s what you want. The way he plays, he was just happy to go out there and play.

“That’s the way it should be. You are going to get your opportunities, so make the most of them and he did that. He’s definitely going to play. He’s a guy that is super athletic and can help us win. He’ll continue to play and continue to grow, and I was just really happy for him and all of that.”

Hornsby wasn’t the only quarterback turning heads with his feet. Freshman PJ Hatter alternated snaps on the final series with third stringer CJ Rogers. With 20 seconds left, Hatter broke away for a 34-yard touchdown run that was called back because of a holding penalty. The Bobcats knelt it out after that.

“PJ is a dynamic runner,” Kinne said. “As good a runner as Malik is, PJ might be a better runner than Malik. Malik is just older and has done it before. I wouldn’t be surprised — obviously, we want to keep his redshirt, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he got a couple more snaps this year.”

Defensive lineman Myron Warren returned to the team this week after an injury against Jackson State. Warren, a redshirt junior transfer from Texas, was taken to the hospital and released that night. Kinne said he is physically close to being able to play but is likely out as a precaution. And both left tackle Nash Jones and tight end Konner Fox are still out. Defensive end Jordan Revels didn’t play against Jackson State and is day-to-day along with receiver Beau Corrales.

