Texas State defensive back Khambrail Winters killed in shooting

Texas State defensive back Khambrail Winters was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in San Marcos, Texas, on Tuesday night.

San Marcos police told KVUE that they were called to an off-campus apartment complex after reports of gunshots. There, police found Winters with a gunshot wound to the chest.

“Our Texas State University football team is deeply saddened by the death of our team member, and friend, Khambrail Winters,” Texas State coach Jake Spavital said in a statement. “I met with players [Wednesday] morning to share this the news about Khambrail. We will stand together as a team and support one and other during this very difficult time. Our thoughts and condolences are with Khabrail's family and loved ones.”

Police alleged that the shooting was related to a drug deal at the apartment complex. Texas State said in a statement that it wouldn’t comment further on Winters’ death because of the ongoing police investigation.

Winters was an honorable mention All-Sun Belt selection as a freshman in 2019. He had nine starts and played in 11 games with 52 tackles and four pass breakups. He hasn’t appeared in a game in 2020.

The Houston native was a two-star recruit in the class of 2019 according to Rivals. He played football at Alief Taylor High School in Houston and also ran track.

Khambrail Winters had 52 tackles in 2019. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

