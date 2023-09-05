Texas State celebrates big upset of Baylor, but only for a day with UTSA looming next

Texas State quarterback TJ Finley, who transferred in this year after stops at LSU and Auburn, was named the Sun Belt's player of the week for his performance in the 42-31 win over Baylor. In his first start with the Bobcats, he threw for 298 yards and three touchdowns and added a rushing score.

SAN MARCOS — Texas State enjoyed one of the biggest wins in program history on Saturday with a 42-31 upset at Baylor, beating the Bears for the first time in nine tries.

But the celebration didn’t last long, at least not in the locker room, with the next opponent on the docket another in-state foe that the Bobcats have yet to beat on the gridiron: UTSA.

“We enjoyed it for 24 hours,” Bobcats head coach G.J. Kinne said on Tuesday. “We got to work on UTSA on (Monday). Real excited to go to San Antonio. Another great environment on the road. Try to shock the world again.”

Bobcats quarterback TJ Finley was named the Sun Belt's player of the week after his performance against the Bears, completing 22 of 30 passes for 298 yards, three touchdowns and adding one rushing score. It was a career day for the former LSU and Auburn signal-caller, but it was just what Kinne envisioned when he named him the starter over Arkansas transfer Malik Hornsby.

“It’s about what we expected,” Kinne said. “He’s really talented. He’s got a big-time arm. He pulled it down and ran for a big touchdown run. That was cool to see. I was excited about that. He competed every day in practice and we wanted to get Malik (Hornsby) in there a little bit more. Hopefully that happens this week.”

Texas State scored 21 points after four fourth-down conversions, including Finley’s 16-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-3. Each time they went for it on fourth down, the Bobcats were in Baylor territory, a decision Kinne called “analytics-driven.”

“We’re big into analytics,” he said. “I know everyone says that. We listen to the analytics most of the time. If I have a gut feeling one way or the other, I won’t listen to the book.”

Last season, Texas State allowed Baylor to rush for 293 yards on a 7.9 yards-per-carry average in a 42-7 loss. This season, under new defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke, the Bobcats held the Bears to 108 yards on 3.4 yards per carry.

“They really understood the game plan and stopped the run,” Patke said. “The emphasis going into Baylor week was to stop the run. They were a great running team — outside zone, stretch. I thought our front really got after them and stopped the run early, which obviously helped us in the long run.”

Even with that, along with three sacks and 10 tackles for a loss, Patke still believes there's plenty of room for improvement, specifically in the defensive backfield. The Bobcats were outgained in total yards 524-441, allowing 416 yards through the air, including a 53-yard touchdown catch by tight end Drake Dabney in the third quarter.

“We were playing a little bit of softer coverage not trying to give up the explosive (plays), but ultimately giving up some more explosives that shouldn’t have happened,” Patke said. “We just got to be more detailed in our work on the back end. I think we will take the next step in that. Pleased with the run defense. Taking the next step in the back end — pass rush defense is everybody on the field but cleaning up some of the details in our coverages to not give up so many explosives.”

