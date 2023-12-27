Advertisement

Texas State’s Brian Holloway with pair of pick-sixes in First Responder Bowl

Barry Werner
Brian Holloway transferred from SMU to Texas State. There was a kind of synergy when he returned to the Mustangs’ home stadium on Tuesday for the First Responders Bowl against Rice.

Holloway made the most of his familiar surroundings with a pair of pick-sixes.

The first came in the second quarter and was returned 36 yards. The second was good for 48 yards in the third quarter and gave the Bobcats a 38-21 lead.

