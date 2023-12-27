Texas State’s Brian Holloway with pair of pick-sixes in First Responder Bowl

Brian Holloway transferred from SMU to Texas State. There was a kind of synergy when he returned to the Mustangs’ home stadium on Tuesday for the First Responders Bowl against Rice.

Holloway made the most of his familiar surroundings with a pair of pick-sixes.

The first came in the second quarter and was returned 36 yards. The second was good for 48 yards in the third quarter and gave the Bobcats a 38-21 lead.

Second PICK SIX of the night for @TXSTATEFOOTBALL senior Brian Holloway! The SMU transfer, back on his old home field in Dallas, puts the Bobcats up 38-21 over Rice in the 3rd quarter of the @frbowl. @brianholloway15 #BowlSeason pic.twitter.com/KD1gbGkfZA — Bowl Season Radio (@BowlSeasonRadio) December 27, 2023

Pick 6!! Brian Holloway gets another interception, and takes it for another Touchdown for the Bobcats!! TXST – 38

Rice – 21#EatEmUp #TakeBackTexas pic.twitter.com/hurGDKPQvG — Texas State Football (@TXSTATEFOOTBALL) December 27, 2023

SERVPRO 🤝 Brian Holloway Cleaning up accidents. Pick Six for Texas State 🏈pic.twitter.com/hDxhVzeQzu — BetRivers Sportsbook (@BetRivers) December 26, 2023

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire