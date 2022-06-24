Texas State Bobcats Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Texas State Bobcats Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Texas State Bobcats Preview

Texas State 2022 Preview

Marcell Barbee, WR Sr.

The fast, dangerous Texas State offense is trying to crank things up more efficiently and effectively, and it’s going to work around the team’s best receiver.

The 6-2, 195-pound Barbee was a Third Team All-Sun Belt performer in 2020 coming from the JUCO ranks, and in his two years made 80 catches for 1,104 yards – averaging close to 14 yards per catch – with 15 scores.

Layne Hatcher, QB Jr.

6-0, 210. 521-of-845 (62%), 7,427 yards, 65 TD, 25 INT, 2 rushing scores. 2020 Honorable Mention All-Sun Belt

Dalton Cooper, OT Soph.

6-6, 300. The big left tackle stated every game over the last two seasons, growing into the best blocker on the line. 2020 Honorable Mention All-Sun Belt. Third Team All-Sun Belt.

Javen Banks, WR Sr.

6-2, 175. 82 catches, 1,380 yards (16.8 ypc), 16 TD, 1 rushing TD in four seasons.

Jordan Revels, LB Jr.

6-1, 245. 117 tackles, 1 sack, 6.5 TFL, 2 broken up passes, 1 forced fumble. Honorable Mention All-Sun Belt.

Sione Tupou, LB Sr.

5-11, 245. 139 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 broken up passes, 3 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery in two seasons.

Calvin Hill, RB Soph.

5-7, 185. 245 carries, 1,270 yards, 9 TD (5.2 ypc), 48 catches, 320 yards in three seasons.

Kordell Rodgers, CB Sr.

5-11, 170. 107 tackles, 3 INT, 20 broken up passes, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 1.5 TFL in four seasons.

Seth Keller, PK Jr.

5-9, 170. 23-of-27 field goals, 32 extra points – 97 points – in two seasons. Honorable Mention All-Sun Belt.

Jahmyl Jeter, RB Jr.

6-0, 225. 138 carries, 713 yards (5.2 ypc), 11 tD, 15 catches for 50 yards in two seasons.

