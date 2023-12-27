Texas State’s 6-foot-5, 320-pound Nash Jones with THICC Six in First Responder Bowl

He goes by @biggnash_74 on Twitter. So, when Nash Jones took a backward pass into the end zone in Tuesday’s First Responder Bowl it became a THICC Six.

Texas State QB TJ Finley rolled right in the third quarter, stopped and threw the football to the 6-foot-5, 320-pound Jones.

He grabbed the football and ran into the end zone for the score.

The play goes down as a 3-yard run and a Big Man touchdown for Jones.

blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”>

Everyone loves a big man TD! Nash Jones picks up the pass behind the line and he goes in for the score! @TXSTATEFOOTBALL leads by 10 with 9:57 in the third pic.twitter.com/W0CNRJTcsf

— First Responder Bowl (@FRBowl) December 27, 2023

After Bobcats recovered a fumble on the opening 2nd half kickoff, they score on a 3-yard run by NASH JONES. For those of you that don't know, Nash is one of the Bobcats offensive linemen. PAT good by K Shipley. Texas State 31, Rice 21 – 9:57 left in 3rd quarter… @FRBowl — Eric I. Lugo (@ericilugo) December 27, 2023

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire