Texas spent big money on their highly-ranked recruiting class of 2023

“Nobody ever said winning was cheap.” So said Tom Cruise as sports agent Jerry Maguire, and it’s even more true today than it was in 1996 – especially in the world of college football recruiting.

One extravagant example of the cash it takes to put together a modern competitive team is the University of Texas, which spent over half a million dollars on just a couple of weekends over the summer as they attempted to lure top recruits from the class of 2023.

According to a report by Sam Kahn at the Athletic, the school spent almost $280,000 one weekend alone in June – coinciding with the visit of No. 1 quarterback Arch Manning and several other top recruits. Texas spent another $350,000 the following weekend on 14 other potential commits, of which they successfully landed 12.

Here are some of the details on the perks players got, per Tom Vanhaaren at ESPN.

“Among the highlights of the visit, according to The Athletic: a full spread in their rooms at the Four Seasons Austin, a photo shoot at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium, a trip to driving range Top Golf, multiple lavish meals and a breakfast at the home of coach Steve Sarkisian.”

The investment has paid off for the Longhorns, who currently rank No. 2 in this recruiting class behind Alabama.

Manning isn’t the only special athlete they’ve gotten on board. Of their 22 commits, they have three five-star players and 13 four-star recruits. That includes the nation’s No. 2 running back (Cedric Baxter Jr.), the third-ranked safety (Derek Williams) and the No. 5 wide receiver (Johntay Cook II).

