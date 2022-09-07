Texas special teams gives Nick Saban another game planning distraction

Jeff Banks is one of the best special teams coordinators in college football. His ingenuity was on full display from the first punt return opportunity.

After forcing a three-and-out on the first defensive series, Texas sent its legion of speed to the ULM punter. D’Shawn Jamison ran through the punter before he could get the kick into the air. Keilan Robinson scooped up the football and scored, giving Texas seven points before the offense saw the field.

The aforementioned legion of speed doesn’t only attack punts. Alabama head coach Nick Saban noted Xavier Worthy’s 15 yards per return as something to watch.

Football isn’t necessarily a game of inches anymore, but winning the overlooked facets of the sport can dramatically improve win probability. You can’t win a game with special teams, but if it’s poor it can be the reason you lose.

Jeff Banks’ punt return unit may demand careful attention from Alabama this week. Should they ignore it, Texas could strike again on Saturday.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire