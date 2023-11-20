Texas Southern University to part ways with head football coach Clarence McKinney

BIRMINGHAM, AL - JULY 20: Texas Southern Tigers head coach Clarence McKinney during the 2021 SWAC Football Media Day on July 20, 2021 at the Sheraton Hotel in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Texas Southern University has announced they are not renewing the contract for head football coach Clarence McKinney, a statement from the school said.

During the 2023 season, the team ended with a 4-7 record.

"Texas Southern University will not renew the contract of head football coach Clarence McKinney when it expires on Dec. 15, 2023," said Dr. Kevin Granger, Texas Southern University Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics. "We wish Coach McKinney well moving forward. The University will begin a nationwide search for our next head coach immediately."