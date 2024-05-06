Texas softball wins Big 12 regular season title

The No. 1-ranked Texas Longhorns softball team overtook its biggest rival, Oklahoma, on the last weekend of the season to claim the Big 12 regular season title.

Texas, 45-6 (23-4 Big 12), did so in emphatic fashion by outscoring the Texas Tech Red Raiders by 43 runs in what became three 5-inning contests in Lubbock.

The Sooners, 46-6 (22-5 Big 12), dropped two straight against Oklahoma State in Norman before winning Sunday’s finale, 8-2. The Sooners had won 11 straight regular season titles prior to this weekend.

The Longhorns won two of three games against the Sooners April 5-7 in what was their first series win against Oklahoma since 2009. Now, the Longhorns look to take the title of Big 12 Tournament Champions from defending-champion Oklahoma this week in Oklahoma City.

Big 12 Tournament play begins Wednesday, with the Longhorns set to play the winner of Iowa State-Texas Tech at 5 p.m. CT Thursday.

for the first time since 2010, YOUR BIG 12 REGULAR SEASON CHAMPIONS 🏆🤘#HookEm pic.twitter.com/ci4cMWBhBM — Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) May 5, 2024

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire