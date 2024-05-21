Texas softball vs. Texas A&M is sold out, but tickets can be found for right price

Want tickets to this weekend’s Texas vs. Texas A&M softball series in a NCAA Tournament Super Regionals series at Austin’s McCombs Field?

Open an app and bust out the credit card, because there are no longer available tickets through the Longhorns’ box office, Texas executive senior associate athletic director Drew Martin confirmed Tuesday.

Posted Martin on his X account: “Can confirm, all NCAA Austin Softball Super Regional tickets are sold out through our record-setting @TexasSoftball season ticket holders and donors. Best bet is to try looking on @SeatGeek. It’s gonna be a heckuva weekend at McCombs Field!”

So, what do those tickets look like for the best-of-three series, which begins Friday at 5 p.m.? Fans seeking seats in the stands behind the infield will have to pay at least $119 per ticket, plus fees, based on a quick glance at Seat Geek Tuesday afternoon. The outfield bleachers start around $50, but they don’t come with the sunscreen needed on a day with temperatures projected to reach the high 90s.

Texas infielder Leighann Goode takes a swing in Friday's win over Siena. The Longhorns will face Texas A&M in a Super Regional series this weekend before a sold-out crowd at McCombs Field.

Prices for Saturday and possibly Sunday were a smidgeon lower.

While Texas (50-7) rolled to three wins in three games at the Austin Regional by a cumulative score of 26-2, the Aggies (43-13) were equally impressive in College Station while reaching the Super Regionals for the first time since 2018. They beat Albany 6-2 and then shut out second-seeded Texas State in back-to-back games, 1-0 and 8-0.

The rivals did face off twice last season in Austin during the regional round of the NCAA Tournament, with Texas winning 11-5 and 2-1 to advance. But prior to those meetings, the Longhorns and Texas A&M had met just four times since the Aggies left the Big 12 for the SEC.

The winner of the series will qualify for the Women’s College World Series, which starts May 30 in in Oklahoma City.

Austin Super Regional schedule: No. 1 Texas vs No. 16 Texas A&M at McCombs Field, Austin

Game one: Friday, 5 p.m.

Game two: Saturday, 4 p.m.

Game three (if necessary: Sunday, TBD

