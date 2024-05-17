Texas softball vs. Siena score, highlights: No. 1 Longhorns open NCAA Tournament at home

Texas players celebrate Mia Scott's home run during their April 26 win over Iowa State at McCombs Field. The Longhorns are the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and open their Austin Regional against Siena on Friday.

After arguably the best regular season in school history, Texas (47-7) will open the NCAA Tournament on a picture-perfect Friday afternoon on its home turf at McCombs Field against Siena. Can the No. 1 Longhorns match their lofty ranking and top seed in the NCAA Tournament? We'll start to find out today.

Follow this thread for live updates, scores and analysis from today's game:

Middle 5: Texas 5, Siena 0

Texas pitcher Mac Morgan still has a perfect game intact after a nice play by Alyssa Washington, who's come on at second base for Leighann Goode. The last complete-game perfect game in the NCAA postseason for Texas came in 2005, when Cat Osterman had 17 strikeouts in a win over Mississippi State.

End 4: Texas 5, Siena 0

Texas shortstop Vivi Martinez blasts a solo shot over the centerfield wall as the Longhorns continue to add on each inning. Credit the Siena defense; the Saints have made several defensive gems in order to keep within shouting distance.

Middle 4: Texas 4, Siena 0

Siena's batters just cannot find anything against Texas pitcher Mac Morgan. The junior right-hander has yet to allow a base-runner and has yet to allow a ball out of the infield. A second trip through the top of the lineup didn't help Siena, either.

End 3: Texas 4, Siena 0

A sac fly by Bella Dayton scores Katie Stewart, and Texas has now scored in every inning. One concern that Texas coach Mike White may have? The Longhorns have left two runners on the bags each inning. They have yet to get that big hit..

Middle 3: Texas 3, Siena 0

Texas pitcher Mac Morgan, a junior right-hander, continues to dominate the Siena lineup. She has yet to allow a base-runner and has yet to allow a ball out of the infield.

End 2: Texas 3, Siena 0

Texas shortstop Vivi Martinez is now 2-for-2 after driving in Leighann Goode with a shot that scoots past the infield. The Longhorns have five hits through two innings.

Middle 2: Texas 1, Siena 0

So far, so good for Texas pitcher Mac Morgan. The junior right-hander has yet to allow a base-runner and already has three strikeouts. That's more than she had in any single NCAA game last season.

End 1: Texas 1, Siena 0

The Longhorns load up the bases with no outs but only manage to get one run on a walk to Reese Atwood. A brilliant double-play by third baseman Diana Parker and a timely strikeout for the third out by Alissa Eimont help the Saints avoid any more damage. Texas very aggressive with its small ball and base-running in that frame, trying to keep the pressure on Siena.

Middle 1: Texas 0, Siena 0

Junior Mac Morgan retires the Saints in order. Big news for the Longhorns' lineup? Leighann Goode starts at second base for Alyssa Washington, who's battling a hand injury but started the Big 12 title game against Oklahoma. Goode, a sophomore who started as a freshman, went 8-of-21 over the past two weeks while playing in place of Washington.

Mac Morgan gets the start in the circle for Texas

Junior Mac Morgan will set the start for Texas at pitcher against Siena. The right-hander from Missouri boasts a 12-1 record and a 2.14 ERA with 31 strikeouts in 78.1 innings.

Today's starting lineups? It's Mac Morgan in the circle

What channel is Texas vs Siena on today? How to watch, stream live

TV channel: LHN (Longhorn Network)

Texas vs Siena start time, TV info, location

Start time: 3 p.m. CST

TV info: Longhorn Network

Location: McCombs Field, Austin, Texas

Texas vs Siena preview

TEXAS: Catcher Reese Atwood, one of the 10 finalists, set single-season school records for home runs and RBIs and leads a power-packed lineup for the Big 12 regular-season champions.

SIENA: Siena (33-20), which won its first Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament title, has gotten hot at the right time while reaching the NCAAs for the first time in program history.

Texas vs Siena stats

TEXAS

Total runs: 439

Batting avg: .379

ERA: 1.80

SIENA

Total runs: 240

Batting avg.: .270

ERA: 3.00

Texas softball schedule 2024

Below is the last five games of Texas' 2024 softball season. For the full schedule, click here

Date: May 4 W vs. Texas Tech, 23-0 Date: May 5 W vs. Texas Tech, 14-4 Date: Maty 9 W vs. Texas Tech, 13-4 (Big 12 Tournament) Date: May 10 W vs. Baylor, 14-3 (Big 12 Tournament) Date: May 11 L vs. Oklahoma, 5-1 (Big 12 Tournament)

Siena softball schedule 2024

Below is the last five games of Siena's 2024 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

Date Score Date: May 4 L vs. Manhattan, 11-0 Date: May 8 W vs. Rider, 5-1 (MAAC Tournament) Date: May 9 W vs. Niagra, 3-2 (MAAC Tournament) Date: May 10 W vs. Canisius, 8-4 (MAAC Tournament) Date: May 11 W vs. Canisius, 7-6 (MAAC Tournament)

