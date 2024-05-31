Texas softball v. Florida: A preview, prediction of Women's College World Series game

Texas pitcher Teagan Kavan throws to first for an out during the Longhorns' 4-0 win over Stanford in a Women's College World Series game Thursday at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Kavan could be an option for Texas coach Mike White when the Longhorns face Florida in their next game Saturday.

Behind freshman Teagan Kavan’s dominant performance in the circle against Stanford on Thursday, the Texas softball team not only earned a second game in the winner’s bracket, but it also earned a day off in the Women’s College World Series.

The top-seeded Longhorns (53-8), now 1-0 in the double-elimination bracket, will next face No. 4 Florida (52-13) Saturday at 7 p.m.

Let’s take a look at the matchup.

More: Texas softball remains loose, confident and dino-mite | Bohls

About the Longhorns: Coach Mike White has options at pitcher

Who will pitch for Texas against a dynamic Florida offense that led the SEC in batting average (.335) and ranked fourth in the nation in runs per game (7.8), just behind Texas and Oklahoma? Kavan certainly earned consideration after holding Stanford to one hit in a 4-0, complete-game win on Thursday. But Texas coach Mike White hasn’t started a pitcher in back-to-back games all season, and he has lots of options starting with Citlaly Gutierrez and Mac Morgan, whom he called the “unsung hero” of the super regional win over Texas A&M. … After rapping out two hits and two RBIs against Stanford ace NiJaree Canady Thursday, Texas freshman centerfielder Kayden Henry is hitting 10-of-21 with eight runs scored in seven playoff games. … Texas is 4-5 against Florida all time and won the last meeting between the programs 3-0 in the 2013 WCWS.

Florida freshman pitcher Keagan Rothrock delivers against Oklahoma State in a Women's College World Series game Thursday at Devon Park in Oklahoma City. Rothrock shut out Oklahoma State 1-0 to advance to a meeting with Texas Saturday.

More: Texas shortstop Viviana Martinez played for USA Softball, and it helped journey to WCWS

About the Gators: Star power fuels traditional power

After Kavan’s impressive WCWS debut, Florida freshman Keagan Rothrock took her own star turn on college softball’s biggest stage by outdueling Oklahoma State All-American Lexi Kilfoyl in a 1-0 win Thursday. She’ll likely throw again Saturday against Texas since Rothrock has emerged as Florida’s workhorse; she’s tied for the most wins in the nation with Texas State’s Jessica Mullins at 31, she’s tied for most complete games at 25, and ranks third nationally in innings pitched at 240.2. … This game features a matchup between the two best offensive catchers in college softball with Texas sophomore Reese Atwood, a USA Softball national player of the year finalist, and Florida sophomore Jocelyn Erickson. Erickson transferred to Florida from Oklahoma in the offseason and earned the SEC’s player of the year honor after batting .383 with 13 home runs and 80 RBIs, which ranks nationally only behind Atwood’s 90. … Florida began its softball program in the same year as Texas in 1997 and has won two national titles with 11 WCWS appearances, nine SEC regular-season titles and at least 40 games in all but one full season since 2002.

More: Texas softball coach Mike White: World Series should rotate from Oklahoma, but it won't

Prediction

Texas 6-5. These two offensive juggernauts combined for almost 16 runs a game this season, and the batters on both sides could heat up a bit after enduring arguably the two best pitchers in the game in Stanford’s Canady and Oklahoma State’s Kilfoyl.

What’s next after this game?

The winner will be in the driver’s seat for a berth in the best-of-three finals next week since it will have a one-game edge against whoever it faces in the semifinals. The loser will have no room for error against the survivor of the pitcher’s duel between Oklahoma State and Stanford Friday.

Women's College World Series

Saturday, 7 p.m., Texas (53-8) vs. Florida (52-13), ESPN

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas softball v. Florida: A preview, prediction of WCWS game