Texas softball team routs Florida, within one win of WCWS title series

Texas entered the Women's College World Series with one of the most prolific offenses in the nation, but pitching has carried the team to the brink of the championship series.

Mac Morgan threw a second consecutive shutout for Texas in Saturday's 10-0 victory over Florida at Oklahoma City's Devon Park, the biggest win for the Longhorns in seven appearances at the WCWS. The No. 1 Longhorns (53-8), who are now 2-0 in Oklahoma City, will get Sunday off and face either Stanford or UCLA on Monday. With a win, Texas would reach the best-of-three championship series for the second time in three seasons. With a loss, Texas would still have a chance to advance since it would play a doubleheader in the double-elimination format.

Texas' Katie Stewart celebrates her three-run homer as she rounds the bases behind Florida pitcher Ava Brown in the fourth inning of the Longhorns' 10-0 victory Saturday. UT needs one more win to reach the WCWS championship series.

"Florida is a very tough team," Texas coach Mike White said. "The way they've been hitting the ball the last several weeks, it's been impressive. I thought Mac Morgan did a great job setting the tone for the game. Then to be able to score straightaway, this last series we've been able to score runs early."

After freshman Teagan Kavan shut out Stanford 4-0 in a WCWS opener Thursday, Morgan followed with a one-hit gem in a game shortened to five innings by the mercy rule. The junior matched a season high with five strikeouts and walked just one batter while continuing a splendid postseason. In three starts in the NCAA Tournament, Morgan has three wins and has allowed a total of six hits and two runs over 17⅓ innings.

According to White, Morgan's similarities to Oklahoma State's Lexi Kilfoyl played a big role in his selection of a starter. Kilfoyl held Florida to two hits in the Gatros' win Thursday.

Like Kilfoyl, Morgan leans on a devastating drop ball that forces a lot of grounders.

"My drop ball was working," she said. "I was looking for locations and trying to get my defense to work. Honestly, I was just trying to produce ground balls for my defense because my defense showed up for me. It was my turn to show up for them."

Of course, a Texas offense that ranks third in the nation in runs per game at 8.02 did plenty while setting a school record for most runs in a WCWS game. The Longhorns hammered three home runs in the game and chased Florida ace Keagan Rothrock in the first inning.

Second baseman Alyssa Washington launched a three-run homer while helping the Longhorns score five runs in the opening frame. Third baseman Mia Scott had a solo homer in the fourth inning, and first baseman Katie Stewart hammered a three-run shot in the fourth.

