Texas Softball: Jordyn Whitaker sees first action in College World Series

Jun. 2—OKLAHOMA CITY — Jacksonville High School-product Jordyn Whitaker saw her first action in the NCAA College World Series Saturday.

Whitaker, a senior, who was playing in a reserve role, drew a walk in Texas' 10-0 (run rule) victory over Florida. The appearance was Whitaker' first action in the series.

With the decisive win, the Longhorns advanced to a 7 p.m. Monday game against either 8-seed Stanford or 6-seed UCLA.

The Longhorns blanked Stanford, 4-0, Thursday and are undefeated in tournament play.