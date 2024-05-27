Texas softball and hot dogs; a unique Longhorns celebration

AUSTIN (KXAN) – When Texas softball found themselves down 5-1 to Texas A&M in the sixth inning of Game two of the Austin Super Regional, a celebration was the last thing on their mind. Not only did the Longhorns fight back to force a decisive Game three, they won another thriller against the Aggies to clinch a spot in the Women’s College World Series.

As the Longhorns celebrated at their home stadium after Game three, many moments sparked laughter, happiness and screams of excitement. One in particular stood out.

A few staff members come up to the team right after they posed for pictures with a box containing some postgame fuel. Specifically, a tub full of hot dogs.

When the cylindrical dinner came into the possession of the players, the team exclaimed joy in unison. Many of the players immediately started to indulge as well as happiness turned to satisfaction.

The immediate question of what in the world was happening arose so it had to be asked in the postgame presser.

“I think Reese can answer that one,” said Longhorns freshman pitcher Teagan Kavan. “That starts with her.”

Reese is Reese Atwood, the Big 12 Player of the Year. When she was doing a postgame interview with ESPN, teammates made sure she had a hot dog.

“Funny story,” said Atwood. “My favorite food is a hot dog and we do this thing where when we win a series or we sweep a series, then we would get a dessert. One day I was like I want a hot dog. And we got hot dogs.”

Circumstances surrounding the elusive frankfurters surely made them taste even better. Unfortunately for the Longhorns star, the consumption of her favorite food had to wait.

“I did not [eat her hot dog]. It actually got wet when I got the water poured on me. But I’ll get a hotdog later,” she said.

Atwood was the recipient of the celebratory dumping of the water jug after the Longhorns took down the Aggies. She was hit by a pitch three times in the Texas win.

She said she hopes for another chance to celebrate with hot dogs as the Longhorns eye their first national championship. The Longhorns open in Oklahoma City on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. against Stanford.

