Texas softball HC Mike White wants Women’s College World Series moved

Texas Longhorns softball coach Mike White does not appreciate that the Women’s College World Series is played in Oklahoma City.

More than anything, White takes issue with the location giving an advantage to the Oklahoma softball team.

“I’d love to see it rotate eventually, but probably not in my tenure as a coach,” he said. “We get it, but it is a huge advantage obviously for Oklahoma.”

White’s objection to the Sooners essentially hosting home games is a testament to what a strong program Oklahoma has built. Nobody cares that the College World Series is in Omaha, but that might change if Nebraska consistently made the World Series.

The Sooners consistently get there and that’s why it matters, but Oklahoma still had to play the games and they’ve fared well.

There is an inherent advantage to the proximity of games to the Oklahoma campus. But the question is where the better alternative would be, and there aren’t many better options that come to mind. Oklahoma City’s Devon Park seats 13,000 fans.

Some might view Oklahoma City as softball’s version of Omaha’s Rosenblatt Stadium and Charles Schwab Field. Perhaps that’s why the game hasn’t been moved.

Texas and Oklahoma begin their run in the Women’s College World Series when it starts on May 30.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire