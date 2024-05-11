Texas softball hammers five HRs in rout over Baylor, will face OU for Big 12 tournament title

With a decisive win over Baylor in Friday's semifinals of the Big 12 softball tournament, No. 1 Texas set up a battle with Oklahoma for the Big 12 Tournament title as well as a possible No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Longhorns (47-6) and No. 4 Oklahoma (48-6) will face off Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Oklahoma City's Devon Park. Both teams enter the fourth meeting between the rivals on a roll; Texas run-ruled Baylor 14-3 while the Sooners advanced with a run-rule 13-2 victory over BYU. Texas captured the regular-season series between the teams by winning two of the three games en route to claiming the conference's regular-season title.

More: Will the Big 12 Tournament champ be the No. 1 overall NCAA seed? Texas says likely yes.

Texas made quick work of Baylor by scoring six runs in each of the first two innings. The Longhorns racked up 13 hits, including homers from five different players. Outfielder Bella Dayton had one of those homers while tallying four RBIs, and catcher Reese Atwood — the Big 12's player of the year who set single-season records for home runs and RBIs — had another homer as well as three RBIs.

Pitcher Teagan Kavan, the Big 12's freshman of the year, earned the win to improve to 17-2.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas softball routs Baylor, will face OU for Big 12 tournament title