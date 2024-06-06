Texas softball falls to Oklahoma 8-3 in Game 1 of WCWS Championship

It took eight innings and a walk-off home run Tuesday night, but the Oklahoma Sooners snuck past the Florida Gators to get to the championship series to take on the Texas Longhorns.

The Longhorns won the regular season series 2-1 against the Sooners, however, Oklahoma got their revenge with a victory in the Big 12 title game to even the series at 2-2 on the year.

Standout pitcher Teagan Kavan never looked comfortable in the circle for the Longhorns as she gave up five earned runs in 2.1 innings with five hits and two walks allowed. Mac Morgan came into the game in relief to quiet the Sooners’ bats pitching 1.2 innings of shutout softball.

In game one of the championship series, it was all Oklahoma early as they rushed out to a 5-1 lead through five innings and never looked back. Overall, it was just a tough night for the Texas bats as they struggled to find much success against P Kelly Maxwell with just four hits on the night.

Texas would score three runs total in the game, the first coming off the bat of Mia Scott. It was the first time this season the Horns would lose a game in which she went yard. In the sixth inning, Vivi Martinez came around to score on a Katie Stewart single. The second run of the inning was scored by Alyssa Washington when Joley Mitchell singled to right.

The two bitter rivals will be back in action at 7:00 p.m. CT as the Longhorns attempt to avoid elimination and force a Game 3 Friday night.

