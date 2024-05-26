Texas softball evens the Austin Super Regional series with a wild win over Texas A&M

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It took extra innings to decide a crazy second game of the Austin Super Regional as No. 1 Texas avoids elimination with a 9-8 win over rival No. 16 Texas A&M.

The Longhorns win forces a winner-take-all third game of the series Sunday night at McCombs Field.

For the second straight game, Texas had to dig itself out of a hole after falling behind.

The Longhorns were down 5-1 going into the bottom of the sixth and then the Texas bats came alive as they scored five runs to capture the lead 6-5.

Bella Dayton sent the crowd at McCombs Field into a frenzy in the top of the seventh by adding to the ‘Horns lead with a two run homer to make it 8-5.

However, in the bottom half of the inning the Aggies came back as freshman Mya Perez delivered the first home run of her career with two runners on to tie the game.

The game would go into extra innings and in the top of the 9th, Kayden Henry would score the go ahead run thanks to an errant throw to home plate that put Texas up 9-8.

Texas A&M put the pressure on in the bottom of the 9th, as two runners reached base, as Perez was awarded first base after a call of catcher interference.

Mac Morgan would indeed get the necessary final out as she forced Kramer Eschete to ground to Viviana Martinez and the Longhorns would get the force at second base in our to clinch the series tying win.

There was no shortage of offense in this one as Texas and Texas A&M combined for 27 hits and four homeruns.

Sunday’s game will determine who will make it to the Women’s College World Series out of the Austin Regional, first pitch is set for 6:30pm.

