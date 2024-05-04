Texas softball equals program record for runs in a game after throttling Texas Tech

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is certainly making its final Big 12 Conference series against Texas Tech a memorable one.

The No. 1 Longhorns tied the program record for most runs in a game and largest margin of victory with a 23-0 romp in five innings over the Red Raiders, and sophomore catcher Reese Atwood added two more offensive program records to her tally. She belted two home runs to push her season total to 19, eclipsing Taylor Hoagland’s 2012 mark of 18, and she drove in nine runs to set the single-game RBI record previously held by Taylor Thom when she drove in eight runs in 2013. Atwood now has 80 RBIs on the season and continues to add to her single-season record.

SERIES OPENER: No. 1 Texas moves into 1st place in Big 12 with 13-3 win over Texas Tech, OU loss

The last time Texas scored 23 runs was against Cal State Fullerton in 2012, also a 23-0 victory. The Longhorns hit six home runs, one short of the program record for most in a game, and their 20 hits are tied for third-most in a game.

Katie Stewart hit two home runs and finished 4 for 5 with five RBIs while Viviana Martinez and Atwood each had three hits. Kayden Henry and Leighann Goode also homered for the Longhorns.

Texas built a 12-0 lead by the third inning and then tacked on six more in the fourth and five in the fifth. Atwood’s first 3-run homer of the game came in the first inning and she smacked another in the third.

Pitcher Citlaly Gutierrez picked up her 10th win of the season with a complete game 3-hit shutout. She struck out six and didn’t walk anyone in 72 pitches.

Texas (44-6, 22-4 Big 12) has won 15 consecutive games and will end the regular season against the Red Raiders on Sunday. The game is scheduled to start at noon.

