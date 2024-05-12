Texas softball earns No. 1 overall seed in 2024 NCAA Tournament | Social media reactions

Despite falling to Oklahoma in the Big 12 Softball championship game on Saturday, Texas softball still secured the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

The Longhorns (47-7, 23-4 Big 12) are the top seed of the postseason softball tournament, as unveiled on the Road to the Women's College World Series selection show, for the first time in school history. That earned them a chance to host a regional — and potentially a Super Regional — in Austin.

REQUIRED READING: Texas softball claims No. 1 overall seed in NCAA Tournament, will open tourney against Siena

Texas earned the No. 1 spot over Oklahoma, who was selected as the No. 2 overall seed of the tournament. The two teams went 2-2 against each other this season, with the Longhorns winning two games against the Sooners at home.

Texas catcher Reese Atwood was named the Big 12's Player of the Year, as the program had a player win the award for the first time since Taylor Thom won it in 2014. Coach Mike White was also named the Big 12 Coach of the Year for the first time in his career.

Here are the best reactions to Texas earning the top seed:

Social media reacts to Texas softball earning No. 1 seed

Here's how social media reacted to Texas earning the No. 1 seed in the 2024 NCAA Softball Tournament:

FOR THE FIRST TIME IN SCHOOL HISTORY 🤘#HookEm pic.twitter.com/jL0AiUAGIz — Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) May 12, 2024

Earned.🤘🏼 Looking forward to a fun weekend at McCombs! Let’s go @TexasSoftball!! https://t.co/QKoaLROFl5 — Brittany Werre (@brittanywerre) May 12, 2024

The committee knew what they were doing when they gave Texas the #1 seed. #WCWS 😏 — Tattoo Baker 🎥✨ (@QB1TATT00) May 12, 2024

Texas and Oklahoma of the Big 12 are the top 2 seeds in the NCAA softball tournament and they're headed to the SEC next year.

Oklahoma State, Arizona's future rival in the Big 12, is the No. 5 overall seed. — Javier Morales (@JavierJMorales) May 12, 2024

Here are the top 8 seeds in the NCAA softball tournament. 3 SEC teams, and 2 future SEC teams, Texas & Oklahoma are 1 & 2. ⁦@SEC⁩ pic.twitter.com/BFZfs5ietd — Rod Smith (@RodKRCG13) May 12, 2024

Texas Softball claims the number one overall seed in the #NCAASoftball tournament



This is the first time in program history for the Horns #HookEm | #Texas — Cory Mose (@Cory_Mose) May 12, 2024

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Social media reacts to Texas softball earning No. 1 seed in 2024 NCAA Tournament