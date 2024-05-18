Texas softball continues dominance, onto regional final

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Upsets can happen in the postseason of any sport, but the top-ranked Texas softball team looks pretty tough to beat at the moment. The Longhorns rolled past Northwestern Saturday afternoon by a tune of 14-2 to advance to the final day of the Austin regional unbeaten.

A game dominated by pitching in the regional opener against Siena made way for an offensive explosion for Texas over the Wildcats. Fourteen runs is impressive enough, but particularly so when made clear that Texas left zero runners on base.

Alyssa Washington and Kayden Henry both hit two-run home runs in the second inning to put Texas ahead 4-0. Mia Scott and Joley Mitchell also tallied long balls in the win.

Citlaly Gutierrez pitched four innings of two-run softball before Estelle Czech closed it out in the fifth as the Longhorns run ruled Northwestern.

With the win, Texas advances to the final day of the Austin regional 2-0. They will have to win one game to advance to the Super Regional round while they’re opponent would have to beat Texas twice.

