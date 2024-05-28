Texas softball coach, players react to advancing to WCWS

Texas Longhorns head coach Mike White certainly had the right way of summing up the Longhorns’ 2-1 series victory over the Texas A&M Aggies in the NCAA softball super-regionals this past weekend.

“Obviously, (there is) never a dull moment in a Texas softball game,” White said after Sunday’s 6-5 Longhorns victory. “That was exciting stuff.”

Texas freshman pitcher Teagan Kavan, who earned the save despite giving up three late A&M runs, said she was on “cloud nine” after the Longhorns clinched their spot in the Women’s College World Series.

This has been a dream of mine since I was 10 years old,” Kavan said. “I can’t believe it. I’m proud of us and our fight. We’re not done yet and we’ve got business to take care of (in the WCWS).”

She received the support of her teammates despite the tense situation late. Texas scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 6-2 lead, but Kavan had a trick to keeping calm and earning the save.

“I kept focusing on the speaker at the top of the field and took a deep breath,” she said. “That’s what got me through.”

Texas catcher Reese Atwood added “this series was one of the most intense series I’ve been a part of.”

“I’m proud of the team to take the energy of the (Longhorns) fans and away from the A&M fans,” she said. “They definitely brought it, too.

“The emotion for the team is extreme excitement. We’re also grateful we have an opportunity to go play on the biggest stage. We’re getting ready now. We got past this really tough series and we have to prepare for what we’ve got coming.”

Texas takes on Stanford in Game 3 of the women’s college world series at 6 p.m. CT Thursday in Oklahoma City.

Listen to the full press conference here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JJ4AXMs6wzY.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire