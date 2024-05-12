Texas softball claims No. 1 overall seed in NCAA Tournament, will open tourney against Siena

After one of the best regular seasons in school history, the Texas softball team will enter the NCAA Tournament as the top overall seed for the first time, the Longhorns found out Sunday.

Texas will open the tournament at McCombs Field Friday at 4 p.m. against Siena. St. Francis (Penn.) and Northwestern will also compete in the Austin regional, with the top team advancing to the NCAA Super Regional.

The Longhorns will host the first two weekends of the NCAA Tournament pending an upset loss. Texas won’t have to leave Austin until the College World Series May 30-June 7 back at Devon Park.

Texas, which started playing softball in 1997, had not received a top-two seed from the NCAA selection committee since the graduation of former All-American pitcher Cat Osterman in 2006.

Texas (47-7) has spent the past month as the nation’s consensus No. 1 team after handing three-time defending national champion Oklahoma its first Big 12 series loss. The Sooners garnered some vengeance in Saturday's Big 12 Tournament final with a 5-1 win that snapped the Longhorns' 18-game winning streak. They didn't leapfrog the Longhorns in the seedings but did grab the No. 2 overall seed.

Texas has now qualified for 24 NCAA tournaments. The Longhorns have appeared in six College World Series, and their lone appearance in a title game came in 2022, when they lost to Oklahoma.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas softball claims No. 1 overall seed in NCAA Tournament