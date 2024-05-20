Texas softball books spot in NCAA Tournament super regional

Teagan Kavan threw a one-hitter, recording 12 strikeouts, as the Texas Longhorns softball team defeated Northwestern 7-0 in Game 6 of the Austin regional to clinch their spot in the super regionals of the NCAA Tournament Sunday in Austin.

Katie Stewart’s two-RBI single in the top of the first kicked off the scoring for Texas before Mia Scott’s three-run home run in the second gave the Longhorns a 5-0 lead. Viviana Martinez and Bella Dayton added RBI for Texas.

Texas takes on Texas A&M in the super regional next weekend. The Longhorns defeated the Aggies twice in the regional round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament with 2-1 and 11-5 victories. Citlaly Gutierrez gave up one run on three hits, striking out five A&M batters in the 2-1 victory. Mac Morgan earned the victory in the second contest, giving up five runs on six hits in five innings pitched, striking out two batters.

