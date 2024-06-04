Texas softball beats No. 8 Stanford to advance to the WCWS championship series

The No. 1 ranked Texas Longhorns softball team has officially advanced to the Women’s College World Series final after knocking off No. 8 Stanford 1-0 Monday evening. The Longhorns and the Cardinals also met in the first round of the World Series where Texas also won 4-0.

Round two of Teagan Kavan and NiJaree Canady was as advertised. It went all the way to the seventh inning with no score as these two pitchers went back and forth shutting down the offense. It wasn’t until Texas captain Alyssa Washington slid under the tag at home plate that the Horns got on the board. Kavan pitched a 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the seventh to send the Longhorns to the championship series.

The Texas ladies will have Tuesday off as they await the result of Tuesday’s game between the No. 2 Oklahoma Sooners and No. 4 Florida Gators. The Longhorns got a 2-1 series victory in Austin against the Sooners in early April, but they could not knock them off in the Big 12 Championship as they lost 5-1. The Longhorns also took on the Gators in their second World Series game where they run-ruled them 10-0 after 5 innings.

History of the Sooners program tells us that we likely get one final showdown between Texas and Oklahoma in the national title series before they both head off to join the SEC next season.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire