Texas softball bashes way into WCWS Final Four

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Behind an offensive outburst, Texas softball rolled past Florida in their second game of the Women’s College World Series by a score of 10-0.

The Longhorns won in just five innings via the run rule. Mac Morgan dominated on the mound, allowing one hit in five scoreless frames with five strikeouts.

Offense was no issue either as Texas jumped out to a five-run lead in the first inning, highlighted by a three-run home run from Alyssa Washington.

More power was flexed in the fourth as Mia Scott launched a solo shot before freshman Katie Stewart brought home two more with a long ball of her own. The score was 10-0 after the frame.

With the win, the Longhorns are now a single victory away from the championship series. They’ll face the winner of Stanford and UCLA who play Sunday at 6:00 p.m. Texas’ next game against that winner will be at 6:00 p.m. Monday.

The winner of Stanford and UCLA would need to beat Texas twice to advance. The 2-0 start in the WCWS is the first for Texas since 2003.

