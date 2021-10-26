Texas slight underdogs on the road against No. 16 Baylor

After taking a week off with a bye, Texas is set to face off against their third consecutive ranked opponent in No. 16 Baylor. Traveling just north to Waco, Saturday’s result is a huge one for Steve Sarkisian.

Win and everything from the previous three weeks somewhat goes away. The best way to fix problems is by winning. As crazy as it may sound, a Big 12 championship game appearance is still possible.

Lose and things could get pretty ugly, pretty quickly. An 8-4 season was not out of the equation coming into the year but was seen as the worst possible scenario. Baylor winning would present that as the best-case scenario.

Unluckily, Tipico Sportsbook sees Baylor as the favorite. Texas has opened as an underdog for just the second time this season at 2.5 points.

Just like their record on the field, Texas is 4-3 against the spread so far this season.

Check out the full game odds for this season here:

Line: Baylor -2.5

Over/Under: 61.5

Money Line: Baylor -155 Texas +125

You can watch Texas face off against No. 16 Baylor at 11 a.m. CST on ABC.

