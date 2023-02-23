Texas slight favorite to land commitment from 5-star WR Micah Hudson

The No. 1 ranked wide receiver in the class of 2024 is Jeremiah Smith, who’s currently committed to Ohio State but will be visiting Florida and Miami soon. Next there’s Lake Belton (Texas) five-star Junior Micah Hudson, who’s ranked No. 2 among wide receivers and No. 7 overall in his class.

According to 247Sports, Hudson has offers from 35 different programs so far. However, if we go by On3’s prediction model there are only four schools with a realistic chance of landing his commitment.

On3 has Texas as the favorite at 30.4%, followed by Texas Tech (23.7%), Ohio State (15.3%) and Texas A&M at 12.8%. The long shots include Oklahoma (4.4%), then LSU, SMU, Baylor and TCU, all tied at 2.3%.

The scouting report on Hudson (6-foot-0, 190 pounds) is that he’s a sharp route runner with great hands.

Last season he totaled 65 catches, racking up 1,198 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. He also has experience as as kickoff and punt returner plus as a rusher, where his breakaway speed gives him an edge.

2024 5 ⭐️ WR Micah Hudson (@iammike1x) tallies a TD rush on Lake Belton’s first play on offense. Lake Belton leads Leander Rouse 7-0 in the first quarter.@HornSports | #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/Ym76ktmqXT — Devon Messinger (@devonmessinger) August 27, 2022

For now, the Longhorns’ class of 2024 has three members, all from within the state: Clear Lake four-star athlete Hunter Moddon, Aledo four-star cornerback Jaden Allen and Cy-Fair three-star quarterback Trey Owens.

