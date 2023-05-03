Texas skyrockets up ESPN’s preseason college football rankings
Texas looks to be nationally relevant for the 2023 season. College football analysts are taking notice.
On Wednesday we learned that ESPN ranked the Longhorns in its updated preseason Top 10. 247Sports also included Texas in its combined Top 10, ranking the Longhorns ahead of Clemson at No. 9.
Preseason rankings have little bearing on whether a team succeeds or fails, as Texas fans well know. Even so, a consensus is building that the team will be a force to be reckoned with in its 2023 campaign.
There were a handful of notable omissions but as a whole the main players are at the top of the list. Georgia leads the pack as it pushes for a third straight national championship. The Bulldogs are followed by Michigan, Florida State, USC and Ohio State in the Top 5
North Carolina, Ole Miss, UTSA, Kentucky and Wisconsin comprise No. 21-25 in the ESPN poll. Here’s a look at their best 20 teams heading into 2023.
Texas Tech’s wide receiver Jerand Bradley runs with the ball during football practice, Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Sports Performance Center.
There’s palpable excitement in Lubbock over the team’s chances in its second season with head coach Joey McGuire. After a 7-5 regular season, the Red Raiders demolished the Ole Miss Rebels in the Texas Bowl. The team will be a difficult matchup for Big 12 squads.
The Green Wave defeated last year’s Big 12 champion Kansas State and Pac 12 runner-up USC on its way to a memorable season. They’ll look to duplicate that success this year.
Kansas State
Kansas State could be undervalued here at No. 18 after returning a wealth of experience and solid playmakers in running back DJ Giddens and wide receiver Phillip Brooks. The Wildcats should contend for the Big 12 this season.
Oregon State Spring Game679
The Beavers were a good team before DJ Uiagelelei joined transferred to Corvallis, Oregon. Now the squad is a legitimate Pac 12 contender after a dominant bowl victory over Florida.
TCU
The Horned Frogs are talented as we’ve mentioned before. The issue for the team is depth, experience and continuity. You’ve gotta have two of those to field a great football team, and TCU at best lacks depth and continuity. We’ll see if they can fast track team chemistry over the offseason.
Oregon
The Oregon Ducks are perhaps the most underrated team in these rankings. The team will need quarterback Bo Nix to become a more consistent performer. Last year indicated he could make strides in that facet of play.
Utah
Cam Rising returns at quarterback altering the path toward a fall off for the Utes. Utah is a legitimate Pac 12 championship game challenger and has a chance to win a third straight over USC with head coach Lincoln Riley and quarterback Caleb Williams.
Notre Dame
Ncaa Foorball 2023 Notre Dame Spring Practice
The Irish are an interesting team to watch with multiple potential outcomes in 2023. Losing backup quarterback Tyler Buchner is suboptimal for its depth, but there are other ways in which the team needs to grow. If they can generate offense this season, look out for Notre Dame as a factor for a New Years Six bowl.
Washington
The Huskies are a college football playoff caliber team. They could very well knock out USC for the conference’s playoff bid. Quarterback Michael Penix would be my early pick for this year’s Heisman trophy winner.
RANK 1 Tennesseevsalabama1015 3369
The Vols should have one of the better offenses in college football again this season. Look for the team to push for its first SEC Championship appearance since 2007.
Texas
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
The writing is on the wall. Texas is the favorite to win the Big 12. The hype is real. With an improved Quinn Ewers and a near perfect supporting offensive cast, look for the Longhorns to finally cross the 40 points per game threshold.
Clemson
Clemson Football Spring Practice March 29 2023
The Tigers are going to be competitive this season with new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley. Sophomore quarterback Cade Klubnik is due for a huge step forward in his second year on campus.
We continue to mention former five-star quarterback Drew Allar, but there’s still plenty of unknowns for him and for Penn State. We’ll see if the mental aspect of his game is as strong as his physical ability.
The Tigers are looking to return to the SEC Championship after dismantling Alabama last year. Head coach Brian Kelly finally has the offensive weapons to put up numbers similar to what he did at Cincinnati.
Alabama
It could be the beginning of the end of Nick Saban’s reign over college football. Week 2 will give some level of an answer to that question.
Ohio State
Osu22uga Kwr 17
Marvin Harrison Jr and Emeka Egbuka. That’s all you need to know. The two receivers are both viewed as potential Top 10 picks in next season’s NFL draft. The Buckeyes offense should be lethal.
USC
Head coach Lincoln Riley and his Heisman winning quarterback Caleb Williams have as good a chance as any team at making the playoff. The addition of defensive tackle Bear Alexander makes the team stronger heading into the season.
Florida State
The Seminoles are a well-coached team. We’ll see if they have the athletes to live up to their playoff hype. Starting quarterback Jordan Travis will look to compete for this year’s Heisman after a strong showing last year.
Michigan
The Wolverines simply won’t go away. Head coach Jim Harbaugh will look to get past his next hurdle and win a College Football Playoff game.
Georgia
The Bulldogs should be strong again this season, but it’s likely someone emerges to unseat them as champions. Head coach Kirby Smart and company won’t make that an easy task.