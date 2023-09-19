Texas has the skill advantage to unleash aerial attack on Baylor

Texas takes on a vulnerable Baylor secondary on Saturday. Given the Longhorns’ arsenal of receiving weapons, it could torch the Bears secondary downfield. It all comes down to how well its quarterback Quinn Ewers can deliver the football.

The Baylor defense struggled at best against the Texas State Bobcats and college football journeyman TJ Finley. Finley launched 30 passes and completed 22 to finish with 298 passing yards and three touchdowns. The passing game should be there for opposition.

Texas is better suited than any of Baylor’s past three opponents to attack the Bears secondary. The dynamic receiving trio of Xavier Worthy, Ja’Tavion Sanders and Adonai Mitchell went off against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 2. It went conspicuously absent against the Wyoming Cowboys last weekend.

Baylor does not have the athletes to match Worthy, Mitchell or Sanders in coverage downfield. Its only chance is to muddy the game and force Ewers off target. If Sarkisian can get Ewers in the position to make key throws, Texas can score on downfield shots in this game.

A couple explosive plays from Texas could be too difficult for the Bears to overcome. The Longhorns would do well to land one or two explosive plays early in Saturday’s matchup.

