‘Texas-sized’ celebration set for Longhorns’ official move to SEC

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There will be a “Texas-sized” celebration when the University of Texas officially moves to the Southeastern Conference at the end of June, UT-Austin announced Wednesday.

The university said it plans to host an all-day event with live music, games and activities on campus Sunday, June 30 to commemorate the Longhorns’ first day in the SEC.

No. 1 Texas facing ‘very nice’ pitcher to open WCWS play Thursday vs. No. 8 Stanford

Events will be happening across campus but centered around the Main Mall and UT Tower from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. with live music starting at the UT Tower stage at 5:30 p.m.

Food trucks will be available along with alcohol options for fans ages 21 and up. Parking will be free in designated University of Texas parking garages and surface lots beginning at 11 a.m. Fans will also get their first chance to buy “exclusive” Texas and SEC co-branded merchandise, the university said.

The event culminates with an official SEC celebration with a fireworks show at the UT Tower around 8:30 p.m. with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, UT President Jay Hartzell, Athletics Director Chris Del Conte and University of Texas System Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife.

Following the celebration, the university said there will be a “headlining” music performance from a “to-be-announced global superstar” at 9 p.m.

“UT’s move to the Southeastern Conference is an extraordinary moment for Texas Athletics, Longhorn Nation and our entire University. It is only fitting that we celebrate this occasion with a Texas-sized party on the Forty Acres, open to all,” UT President Jay Hartzell said in the release. “We are excited to bring our passion, history and commitment to excellence to our new conference, and this event will be a chance to highlight the University’s winning tradition and all it means to be a Longhorn.”

ESPN’s SEC Network will broadcast the event live from the Main Mall from 5 to 9 p.m.

Texas, OU to SEC

Texas and Oklahoma shook up the college athletics landscape and set off another round of realignment in 2021, announcing they would leave the Big 12 for the SEC in 2025.

In February 2023, Texas and OU announced it had reached an agreement with the Big 12 to leave the conference one year early, meaning all Longhorns and Sooners athletic teams will compete in the SEC for the 2024-2025 athletic year.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.