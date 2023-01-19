Texas set to host multiple top 2024 prospects this weekend

Chandler Mumme
With most of the 2023 recruiting class all but wrapped up, Steve Sarkisian and Texas’ staff turn their attention to the 2024 cycle.

The Longhorns are set to host a plethora of top targets this weekend at the program’s annual junior day event. This weekend gives Texas an opportunity to start building relationships with some of the best high school players in the country.

Recruiting is an area where Sarkisian has prioritized and excelled in his tenure as Texas’ head man.

Texas signed two top-five classes in Sark’s first full recruiting cycles. His No. 3 ranked 2023 class is the highest-rated group Texas has signed since 2010 under Mack Brown.

Here is a look at a few of the top prospects expected to make the trip to Austin this weekend for Texas’ recruiting event, according to On3 Sports. Five-star running back Jerrick Gibson and five-star wide receiver Micah Hudson highlight the players coming in to visit.

Quarterback

  • Three-star QB Trey Owens – Texas commit

  • Three-star QB Deuce Adams 

Running back

  • Five-star RB Jerrick Gibson

  • Four-star RB James Peoples

  • Four-star RB Frankie Arthur

Wide receiver

  • Five-star WR Micah Hudson

  • Three-star WR Gekyle Baker

Offensive line

  • Four-star OT Brandon Baker

  • Four-star OT Michael Uini

  • Four-star OT Blake Frazier

  • Three-star OL Daniel Cruz

Defensive line

  • Four-star DL Jeffery Rush

  • Four-star EDGE Zina Umeozulu

  • Four-star DL D’antre Robinson

  • Three-star DL Alex January

Linebacker

  • Four-star LB Dylan Williams

  • Four-star LB Payton Pierce

  • Three-star LB Tyanthony Smith

Defensive back

  • Four-star S Corian Gipson

  • Four-star S Ka’Davion Dotson-Walker

  • Four-star S Jaden Allen – Texas commit

  • Three-star S Braylon Conley

ATH

  • Four-star ATH Hunter Moddon -Texas commit

  • Four-star ATH Ju’Juan Johnson

