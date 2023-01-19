Texas set to host multiple top 2024 prospects this weekend
With most of the 2023 recruiting class all but wrapped up, Steve Sarkisian and Texas’ staff turn their attention to the 2024 cycle.
The Longhorns are set to host a plethora of top targets this weekend at the program’s annual junior day event. This weekend gives Texas an opportunity to start building relationships with some of the best high school players in the country.
Recruiting is an area where Sarkisian has prioritized and excelled in his tenure as Texas’ head man.
Texas signed two top-five classes in Sark’s first full recruiting cycles. His No. 3 ranked 2023 class is the highest-rated group Texas has signed since 2010 under Mack Brown.
Here is a look at a few of the top prospects expected to make the trip to Austin this weekend for Texas’ recruiting event, according to On3 Sports. Five-star running back Jerrick Gibson and five-star wide receiver Micah Hudson highlight the players coming in to visit.
Quarterback
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Three-star QB Trey Owens – Texas commit
Three-star QB Deuce Adams
Running back
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Five-star RB Jerrick Gibson
Four-star RB James Peoples
Four-star RB Frankie Arthur
Wide receiver
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Five-star WR Micah Hudson
Three-star WR Gekyle Baker
Offensive line
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Four-star OT Brandon Baker
Four-star OT Michael Uini
Four-star OT Blake Frazier
Three-star OL Daniel Cruz
Defensive line
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Four-star DL Jeffery Rush
Four-star EDGE Zina Umeozulu
Four-star DL D’antre Robinson
Three-star DL Alex January
Linebacker
Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
Four-star LB Dylan Williams
Four-star LB Payton Pierce
Three-star LB Tyanthony Smith
Defensive back
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Four-star S Corian Gipson
Four-star S Ka’Davion Dotson-Walker
Four-star S Jaden Allen – Texas commit
Three-star S Braylon Conley
ATH
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Four-star ATH Hunter Moddon -Texas commit
Four-star ATH Ju’Juan Johnson