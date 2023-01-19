Texas set to host multiple top 2024 prospects this weekend

With most of the 2023 recruiting class all but wrapped up, Steve Sarkisian and Texas’ staff turn their attention to the 2024 cycle.

The Longhorns are set to host a plethora of top targets this weekend at the program’s annual junior day event. This weekend gives Texas an opportunity to start building relationships with some of the best high school players in the country.

Recruiting is an area where Sarkisian has prioritized and excelled in his tenure as Texas’ head man.

Texas signed two top-five classes in Sark’s first full recruiting cycles. His No. 3 ranked 2023 class is the highest-rated group Texas has signed since 2010 under Mack Brown.

Here is a look at a few of the top prospects expected to make the trip to Austin this weekend for Texas’ recruiting event, according to On3 Sports. Five-star running back Jerrick Gibson and five-star wide receiver Micah Hudson highlight the players coming in to visit.

Quarterback

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Three-star QB Trey Owens – Texas commit

Three-star QB Deuce Adams

Running back

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Five-star RB Jerrick Gibson

Four-star RB James Peoples

Four-star RB Frankie Arthur

Wide receiver

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Five-star WR Micah Hudson

Three-star WR Gekyle Baker

Offensive line

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Four-star OT Brandon Baker

Four-star OT Michael Uini

Four-star OT Blake Frazier

Three-star OL Daniel Cruz

Defensive line

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Four-star DL Jeffery Rush

Four-star EDGE Zina Umeozulu

Four-star DL D’antre Robinson

Three-star DL Alex January

Linebacker

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Four-star LB Dylan Williams

Four-star LB Payton Pierce

Three-star LB Tyanthony Smith

Defensive back

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Four-star S Corian Gipson

Four-star S Ka’Davion Dotson-Walker

Four-star S Jaden Allen – Texas commit

Three-star S Braylon Conley

ATH

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Four-star ATH Hunter Moddon -Texas commit

Four-star ATH Ju’Juan Johnson

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire