Texas set to face two of the top three teams in 2024 per PFF power rankings

The Texas Longhorns will be tested in the 2024 season with huge matchups during the inaugural campaign in the SEC. Of the Longhorns’ 12 opponents, they will face three teams that were ranked in the final US LBM top 25 coaches poll (Georgia, Michigan, and Oklahoma).

The opening game will be a tune-up when the Horns welcome the Colorado State Rams to Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in week 1. Texas then heads to Ann Arbor for a date with the defending national champions, the Michigan Wolverines. Despite the losses, Pro Football Focus (subscription required) ranked them as the No. 3 team in their power rankings.

According to PFF, the other top-five team that the Longhorns will face is Georgia. The Bulldogs have a mid-October date with the Horns in Austin. Texas comes in at No. 2 overall with a projected win total of nine games. They have a 95.55% chance to make a bowl game and a 7.63% chance to win the College Football Playoffs national championship.

PFF’s top 10 teams in 2024 power rankings

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire