Texas seniors show up in dominant victory over Texas Tech

It was an emotional night for the Texas seniors, as they played their last home game in Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Friday.

The seniors didn’t take the matchup for granted, resulting in a dominant 57-7 victory over Texas Tech.

Running back and special teams returner Keilan Robinson accounted for two touchdowns on Friday, one rushing and one coming on the kickoff return to open up the second half.

Linebacker Jett Bush had one of the best games of his career, with an outstanding pick-six, one sack and one tackle for loss.

Texas defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat didn’t slow down whatsoever, with four tackles, a tackle for loss, and a pass deflection. Sweat has easily been the MVP of this stellar Longhorns defense.

The Longhorns now have a chance to put themselves in a prime position for a conference championship victory. This would be their first championship since 2009, and a win would keep their chances for a College Football Playoff spot alive.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire